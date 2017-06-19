Alderman posts addresses of fellow alderman on Facebook, stirs up controversy

A newly elected Germantown alderman is finding out what it can be like when a person moves into the public arena. But, Dean Massey said he never meant any harm.

"The entire thing was contrived to try to make me look like a bad guy and it's just not the way it is," Germantown Alderman Dean Massey said.

Massey, a newly elected alderman, is getting a crash course in politics and what cannot happen on social media.

Massey blocked several constituents on his personal Facebook page because of threats he said some of them made. He said it happened after April 27 when he contacted the police.

On top of that, he posted the addresses of his fellow aldermen on his Facebook page, but his address was not listed.

"A citizen actually sent me that spreadsheet and this is the part no one knows," Massey said.

Massey, whose address was on his campaign material, said some of his fellow aldermen were not happy about the posting and mentioned it during the executive session last Monday when the board approved the budget and a tax increase.

Massey opposed the increase.

"For them to claim that it is somehow unfair for citizens to post their publicly available addresses. It just seems a little hypocritical," Massey said.

Alderman John Barzizza said he doesn't have a problem with it because it is public information.

"You never want to say people are out to get you. That brings up visions of conspiracy theories," Massey said.

Massey also points out that citizens have to give their names and addresses when they speak before the aldermen.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.