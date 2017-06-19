Students create PR group to promote LeMoyne-Owen College

The beautiful LeMoyne-Owen College campus is almost empty for the summer, but it isn't devoid of controversy.

Three students are sick of hearing about the controversy on campus and they're doing something about it.

"The first reaction is to be concerned because this is our college," MemPhiCity co-founder Eric Henderson said.

With the ongoing controversy, as well as two recent deadly shootings - one near campus and the other involved the death of a student - instead of feeling helpless, they were inspired.

From the negativity, they acted.

"Beyond confused and a little irate actually," MemPhiCity co-founder Ashton Davis said.

They started a PR group called MemPhiCity to get out good news about LeMoyne-Owen College.

"Rarely do you ever hear of the great things that go on at LeMoyne-Owen College," Davis said.

"There are some positive things that they need to know about," co-founder Deante Cook said.

It's all in an effort to paint the college in a good light and to bring others to the school.

"Things that would make people say 'hey, I think I want to go there'," Henderson said.

Their goal is to have a positive impact and grow their PR business to cover Memphis entertainment and more.

"Allow people to see that LeMoyne-Owen College is a great institution, it's alive and well, and it's not all the negativity that's seen," Davis said.

"I want to help this school. No matter what I can do, I want to help," Cook said.

The three individuals are ready to work overtime for the positive things happening at Memphis' historically black college.

