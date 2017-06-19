Annual nursing home Olympics return to Bellevue Baptist Church

The annual Nursing Home Olympics held at Bellevue Baptist Church are back and will take place on June 20. Nursing homes all over the city will come together and compete to raise awareness for elder abuse.

Last year nineteen nursing homes were in attendance and each team had at least ten players. The event opened in Olympic fashion with a parade, navy band, and Marine Honor Guard. Each team competed in different games like horseshoe, basketball, bean bag toss, and even wheelchair races.

It’s a very fun event where each nursing home will dress in themed outfits and compete against each other to win the gold medal. The event celebrates the elderly focusing on their abilities rather than their disabilities.

According to the Administration on Aging, the mission of the Nursing Home Olympics is to provide an opportunity for communities by raising awareness and prevention of the cultural, social, economic and demographic methods affecting elder abuse and neglect.

The Annual Nursing Home Olympics is Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church. (I-40 at Appling Road) from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will bring smiles to so many faces and will be emceed by Channel 5’s very own Jarvis Greer!

