Tiger football 'taking over' animal adoption event

Tiger football will partner with Memphis Animal Services for the Tiger Takeover adoption event on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m., at the shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove.

Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield will lead the event and be assisted by select members of the University of Memphis football team who will “take over” and serve as adoption counselors.

Adoption fees for the Tiger Takeover will be $40 for all available pets.

“Anything we can do to help homeless pets get adopted is a huge win for us,” Silverfield said.

The Tigers are hoping anyone interested in adoption will come to the event.

Regular adoption fees are $75 for dogs and $70 for cats (or $20 for heartworm-positive and FIV- or FeLV-positive cats). Adoption fees will include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test for dogs or FIV/FeLV test for cats, collar and/or leash, and customized ID tag.

Memphis Animal Services offers a wide range of services that help the sheltering of lost and homeless animals, pet adoption, neuter programs, animal control and more. For more information, visit www.memphisanimalservices.com, call 901-636-1416, or visit the facility at 2350 Appling City Cove.

