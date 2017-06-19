2 shot on S. Mendenhall Road

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at 3265 S. Medenhall Road.

Police said two people were shot in the area. The first victim was found at 3265 S. Mendenhall. While on the scene, officers were told about a second shooting victim at Mendenhall and Honeywood.

One victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. There is no condition available on the second victim.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about the shooting.