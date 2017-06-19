Father armed with a gun takes 13-year-old without permission

A man took his 13-year-old daughter without permission Monday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

Keretha Fraizer was last seen Monday at around 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Providence.

Police said her father, Tarius Guy, took her without permission and left the scene if a blue 4-door vehicle.

According to police, Guy is armed with an unknown type of handgun. He is 39-years old, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing blue shirt and black pants.

Fraizer is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, wearing a white t-shirt and pink shorts.

