Summer League could be of big value to Grizzlies

The 2017 NBA Draft will commence on Thursday, but the Grizzlies are having to prepare for an abnormal situation.

The Grizzlies do not have a pick in this year's draft because of trades in previous seasons.

They do, however, have a good idea of what they'll get out of the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League.

And they're pretty excited about seeing the results.

Usually a showcase for draft picks and unproven free agents, the Grizzlies will field a team made up mostly of players already on the roster such as Wade Baldwin, Wayne Selden, Jarell Martin, and Deyonta Davis.

Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace says this is a time when youth will be served one way or the other.

"The guys who are going to play are the five guys we've got under contract who've played for us, and last year's draft pick Rade Zagorac." Wallace said. "Obviously they'll get the bulk of the minutes because we've got to look at them and see how they are progressing and how they're working on the things they do well and what they don't and conditioning."

Wallace says Grizzlies assistant coach Nick Van Exel will run the team.

The NBA Las Vegas Summer League runs July 7 through the 17 at UNLV.

