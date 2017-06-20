Clay Millican gets first NHRA victory

Local Drag Racer Gets First Win on NHRA Circuit

Clay Millican, from Drummonds, Tennessee, is far from a new face on the National Hot Rod Association circuit.

He had 253 races in the ground pounding 7-Thousand horse power drag racing machines and never had a national event title in the sport's top series....until race 254.

That finally came this weekend in Bristol, TN.

Millican, in the near lane in the Parts Plus/Great Clips Top Fuel Dragster, outraced Leah Pritchet to the quarter mile finish line earning victory in the finals of the NHRA Thunder Nationals.

Millican's pass was 3.825 seconds at more than 316 miles per hour.

While this was Millican's first NHRA crown, he already has 51 International Hot Road Association titles and six IHRA world championships.

Clay Millican is the winningest top fuel driver in IHRA history.

