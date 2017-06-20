Tempers flare online between Aldermen, Greg Davis arguments begin, Showers in the forecast, Tennessee Distiller Guild has new stop in Memphis

Good Tuesday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following for you:
A heated exchange on Facebook between Germantown Aldermen. One alderman claims it started with threats and led to the addresses of his fellow aldermen being posted. Details behind this war of words.
A new trial underway for a former Southaven mayor charged with fraud and embezzlement. Jury selection is complete and now the retrial begins. We'll preview this morning.
Fallout after LeMoyne-Owen college's faculty organization gave the school's president Dr. Andrea Miller a vote of no confidence this month. We'll explain the issues associated with this vote this morning.
People wanting to grow or sell medical marijuana in Arkansas can now apply for a license. The state's Medical Marijuana Commission has opened up applications. Details this morning on WMC.
If you're a whiskey drinker, the Tennessee Distillers' Guild is out with a new list of places you have to stop and the only stop in West Tennessee is in Memphis. We'll tell you about it this morning.
Weather:
Very comfortable this morning...lows are in the 60s in some spots...It's going to be hot today with highs in the 90s. Details on the day and week ahead including chances for rain. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Gun pointed at religious leader's head during Memphis lecture
Donor's father travels across the country to hear daughter's heartbeat
Student gets UT lecturer fired after quiz answer dispute
Father armed with a gun takes 13-year-old without permission
6 GA inmates praised for helping distressed officer
Join us as we get going on this Tuesday! It feels so good outside this morning. We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7 a.m.
A 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while driving his moped.More >>
A man took his 13-year-old daughter without permission Monday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at 3265 S. Medenhall Road. At least one person was shot in the area. WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about the shooting.More >>
The beautiful LeMoyne-Owen College campus is almost empty for the summer, but it isn't devoid of controversy.More >>
Tiger football will partner with Memphis Animal Services for the Tiger Takeover adoption event on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.,More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.More >>
