13-year-old shot while driving moped

A 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while driving his moped.

According to Memphis Police Department, the teen was shot near Dixie Queen on Airways Boulevard after midnight Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots in the area.

After the boy was shot, he drove several miles to a home on Johanna Drive, where friends said he lives. From there, an ambulance took him to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The 13-year-old is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any information on a possible shooting.

