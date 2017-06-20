13-year-old shot while driving moped

A 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot while driving his moped.More >>
A man took his 13-year-old daughter without permission Monday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at 3265 S. Medenhall Road. At least one person was shot in the area. WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about the shooting.More >>
The beautiful LeMoyne-Owen College campus is almost empty for the summer, but it isn't devoid of controversy.More >>
Tiger football will partner with Memphis Animal Services for the Tiger Takeover adoption event on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.,More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.More >>
