Tire shop fire sends trailer into flames

Memphis Fire Department battled flames involving a tractor trailer at a tire shop Tuesday morning.

The blaze happened at 901 South Tire Shop near West Shelby Drive and South Third Street.

Crews said tires were burning inside the trailer.

“I know the guy that own this shop,” a witness who called 911 said. “If it was my shop, I would want someone to pull over and call someone. Get somebody on it, get it out. It might have been people under there or anything. You know, you never know.”

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.

