Driver runs red light to avoid gunfire, causes crash

Memphis Police Department said a three-car crash that happened Monday evening was the result of gunfire.

Police said people in a car drove the wrong way down the street and shot at another vehicle while the victims were at a red light at the intersection of Third Street and Belz Boulevard around 5 p.m.

When the suspects in a dark blue or black Toyota began firing shots, the victims drove through the red light to try to get away.

This escape attempt caused the crash at the intersection.

The victims then ran to a nearby Church’s Chicken and hid in the bathroom to avoid the shooters.

Nobody was injured in the shooting. Police are still searching for the suspects.

