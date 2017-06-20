Foo Fighters returning to FedExForum this fall

Grammy Award-winning superstars Foo Fighters will return to Memphis this fall.

The group will play FedExForum on Tuesday, October 24, in support of their upcoming album, Concrete and Gold.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, at the FedExForum Box Office, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Concrete and Gold comes out September 15.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.