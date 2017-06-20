New farmer's market opens in Germantown

Every Thursday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in June, July, and August, people all over Memphis and the Mid-South can enjoy a brand new farmer's market at Bobby Lanier Farm Park in Germantown.

It is free for anyone and there are multiple vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats from across the Mid-South region.

The park used to be a family farm for many years; it's located 2660 Cross Country Road near the intersection of Poplar Pike and Hacks Cross in Germantown.

Germantown City leaders are trying to get the word out about the seldom-used city resource. In addition to the farmer's market, every Thursday afternoon there is also a brand new summer cooking series with local chefs around the Memphis and Mid-South area. A new chef comes to the park every Thursday to teach popular recipes for those in attendance.

Earlier this month, Chef Erling Jensen along with WMC Action News 5's Andrew Douglas helped prepare an amazing seared pork belly appetizer for about 50 people in attendance. The food prepared is the same food offered at the farmer's market at Bobby Lanier Farm Park.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.