Downtown's South Main ramps up June 'Trolley Night'

Downtown Memphis' South Main Historic Arts District is known for its “Trolley Nights,” and this month, it’s taking the famous Fridays up a notch.

On a typical last Friday of the month, you’ll find a welcoming vibe down South Main Street with music on the street, food specials at restaurants, and shops and art galleries open late.

Friday, June 30, will feature even more of all the signature fun.

"We'll have an amplified vibe," said SMA President Don Williams, who partnered with the Downtown Memphis Commission and the Downtown Neighborhood Association to add new additions to Trolley Night. "Just because an event is successful doesn't mean it can't use new energy and new ideas. We're keeping the best parts of Trolley Night and adding more excitement and ways for visitors to interact with our businesses and residents.”

Trolley Night on June 30 will kick off at 6:30 p.m., with a Second Line from LYFE Kitchen to Webster Avenue.

Joan Robinson, events chair for the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said there will be surprises along the way too, including a performance by the GrizzLine at 7 p.m.

Trolley Night is free and open to the public. Trolley rides are free from Beale St. to G.E. Patterson.

‘Making Tracks on Trolley Night’ runs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30 For more info, click here.

