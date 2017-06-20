Best summer vacation spots for 2017 ranked

Now that summer is here, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2017’s Best Summer Vacation Spots.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 80 largest metro areas in the country, looking at 38 different indicators of budget-friendliness and fun, including lowest local cost, variety of attractions, cheapest flights, and average price of a two-person meal. Knoxville was the highest-ranking nearby city, coming in at 41st. Nashville was 43rd, Birmingham 47th, Little Rock 60th, and Memphis was 62nd.

Top 10 Summer Vacation Spots

Las Vegas, Nevada Los Angles, California Orlando, Florida Chicago, Illinois San Diego, California Atlanta, Georgia Houston, Texas Dallas, Texas Sacramento, California New York, New York

Best vs. Worst

The average flight to a popular summer destination costs $337, lasts 3 hours and 56 minutes, and has 0.4 connections.

The Las Vegas metro area is the most attractive destination on the West Coast and the New York metro area on the East Coast.

California and Texas are home to the top summer destinations in the U.S., each with at least two metro areas in the top 15. Oppositely, Connecticut and New York are each home to the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations.

The Miami metro area has the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel room, $25, which is 5.8 times less expensive than in Boston, the metro area with the highest at $145.

The Salt Lake City metro area has the most diverse attractions, which is two times more than in Akron, Ohio, the metro area with the least diverse.

