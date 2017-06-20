St. Jude solar eclipse glasses can save children and your eyes

The sun will disappear later this year, but it's not going to be the end of the world.

The Great American Eclipse will track across 12 states, including Tennessee. It's the first total solar eclipse to happen in America since 1979, and the first in 99 years to cross all the way from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.

To help you see the eclipse safely, American Paper Optics partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The pair will be selling St. Jude solar eclipse glasses, which help protect your eyes while watching the eclipse.

American Paper Optics is the largest manufacturer of paper 3-D glasses in the world.



"One of the paper glasses that we manufacturer are safe solar eclipse glasses to allow you to to view all of the partial phases as it happens," the company's CEO John Jerit said.



Workers at APO's Memphis warehouse have been grinding out thousands of solar eclipse glasses in preparation for what they call the "Super Bowl of the sky."



APO also make glasses for toys, games, puzzles and magazines.

For the last two years the company has been gearing up for the launch of a special edition of solar eclipse shades.

"Fifty percent of the proceeds are donated to St. Jude and you can use these glasses to go out and watch the eclipse as it's happenings," Jerit said.



The artwork on the glasses are inspired by St. Jude patients.



Jerit said it is about shining a light on St. Jude during the solar eclipse experience.



"Enjoy it with you family and friends," Jerit said. "It's only a couple of minutes, and it's going to be amazing."

In Tennessee, the closest place for Memphians to get a great view of the eclipse will be Nashville where it is expected to last one minute and 57 seconds and will start at 1:27 p.m. on August 21.

Seeing the eclipse in Tennessee

Clarksville: 2:19 of totality

Gallatin: 2:40 of totality

Nashville: 1:57 of totality

Lebanon: 2:37 of totality

Cookeville: 2:32 of totality

