MPD summer bike program helps educate students

Officer Jones with his first group of students (Source: MPD)

Memphis Police Department officer Tommie Jones is facilitating the Ride Outside the Box bike safety and awareness program for students in the Memphis area this summer.

The students will spend time both in the classroom and on the trails exploring Memphis on their bikes with Officer Jones leading the way.

Students who complete the program and finish all of their classes on conflict resolution, peer pressure, gangs and gun awareness, pedestrian safety, civic obligation, and community service will be rewarded with a bike repaired by Officer Jones and donated by Walmart.

The program kicked off on June 8 with a ride of approximately 20 students through Overton Park, and near the end of the program in July, students ride the Green Line into Shelby Farms Park.

Officer Jones, often referred to as the "Bike Man," spends his spare time repairing bikes for children in Frayser.

