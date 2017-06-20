Memphians plan meeting for confederate statue removal

Memphians are hosting a rally for the removal of confederate statues in the city.

Organizers said they anticipate around 100 people to attend the meeting at Bruce Elementary School on Bellevue Boulevard.

The meeting kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and organizers have begun using the hashtag #takeemdown901 to represent the event.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans have already condemned the idea, saying Memphis "does not need to become the laughing stock of the country again as has the city of New Orleans." They released a statement, which includes:

"Those who tear down historic monuments are no better than Nazis or ISIS. They are historical terrorists. The TearDownMemphis or TakeEmDown group bears the same characteristics. Our historical monuments, especially including the two largest Confederate monuments, are a tribute to those honored city residents of our nation’s past. They certainly do not signify white supremacy or anything of the sort. Both Jefferson Davis and N. B. Forrest are veterans of the United States military and of the Confederate States. ... The Sons of Confederate Veterans vehemently opposes the removal or destruction of any memorial, monument or grave site and will stand against any such actions, including to the extent of taking legal action."

For any statue to be removed, there must first be approval from the state historical commission.

Sasha Jones will be at the event. She will have full reports on the event tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

