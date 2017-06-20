Sephora opening 400-employee warehouse in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (AP) - Beauty retailer Sephora plans to open a distribution center in northern Mississippi this summer.

The subsidiary of French luxury goods house LVMH plans to hire 400 people to staff its 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Olive Branch over the next five years. The Mississippi Business Journal reports that operations will begin this month and shipping is expected to begin in late summer.

Sephora is working with Ability Works, a division of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation that provides vocational assessment, job training, and work experience for individuals with disabilities.

Sephora did not say how much it was spending to set up the distribution center in a warehouse park developed by San Francisco-based Prologis.

Information from: Mississippi Business Journal, http://www.msbusiness.com

