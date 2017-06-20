Security truck carjacked from Methodist University Hospital

A security truck was carjacked from Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim approached the suspect, Leslie Tate, 23, who appeared to be lost, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Tate then became aggressive and aggravated, moving the victim out the way, and got into the driver's seat of the security truck.

Police were able to locate the truck at 1459 Elvis Presley Blvd., where Tate was still sitting in the driver's seat.

Tate was taken into custody without incident, and the vehicle was recovered, according to MPD.

Jerry Askin is working to learn more about this carjacking. He will have a live report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

