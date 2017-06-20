Teens renovate West Memphis houses for free

More than 100 teenagers from across the country are in West Memphis renovating homes for people with financial hardships.

World Changers, an organization dedicated to helping people, will renovate 11 homes in West Memphis by the end of this week, something they've been doing for the last 25 years.

"It just makes me feel great that I'm able to help somebody in need," Mason Huff, a Missouri native and part of World Changers, said.

Lillie Robinson had her roof redone by the students of World Changers, and she was overjoyed with the job the students did.

"They saved me a whole lot of money because that's money I don't have," Robinson said. "I love everything that they did, and they could not have done a better job."

All of the work done by World Changers is free. In fact, every student pays $250 to participate with the money going towards travel and other expenses.

