Methodist South Hospital unveils new, improved emergency room

Methodist South Hospital had a grand opening for their new and improved emergency room on Tuesday.

The expansion increased the facilities size from 10,000 to 24,000 square feet, and it is expected to reduce patient's wait times.

"This will really enhance both the patient and their family members' experience when they come to our emergency room department," David Baytos, interim president of Methodist South Hospital, said.

Officials say that the old emergency room was designed to treat about 30,000 patients a year, but the facility was actually treating closer to 67,000 patients a year.

