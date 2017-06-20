New sculpture by Memphis sculptor on display at Memphis Botanic Garden

The 96-acres of Memphis Botanic Garden now has a new sculpture for visitors to enjoy.

On display in the Conifer Garden, one of the 28 specialty gardens on the property, is Destino III.

Destino III was designed by Memphis sculptor Toy Tamboli.

The sculpture is on a long-term loan to Memphis Botanic Garden with the artist.

It was created in 2007 in bronze and speaks of transformation.

"This organic sculpture is about transformation over time and evolving to a more meaningful reality with a greater purpose. It's about the partnership and interaction between the individual and the changing universe we are inseparably part of. As we are transmuted by unanticipated twists of fate and outside forces we learn to accept and work with new states of being. If we are fortunate, the greater forces eventually lift and propel us along our path in a very positive way," Tamboli said.

