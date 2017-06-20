'Pookie' pleads guilty to selling heroin that killed man

A west Tennessee man will spend time behind bars for distributing heroin that killed a person, according to federal attorneys.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said Marvin "Pookie" Foster pleaded guilty to drug charges. Federal attorney's suggested a 25-year sentence for Foster.

Foster, 49 of Halls, Tennessee, sold heroin to a man in July 2014. After the man overdosed on the drugs, Foster drove his car to a rural area and left him to die.

Medical examiner said Foster's heroin killed the man who took the drugs.

In June 2015, TBI agents tracked Foster down and arrested him.

