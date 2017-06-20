Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis found not guilty during retrial

It took almost all Monday, but a jury is now ready to hear testimony against former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis first thing Tuesday morning.

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning for the start of his embezzlement trial.

A judge has ruled that there will not be a mistrial in former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis' trial.

(WMC) – Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis' lawyers asked a judge for a mistrial during Tuesday's proceedings because of a dispute over a document provided during the discovery process. The jury was out

Track the spending trial of former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis with this timeline.

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis was found not guilty on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the city while he was in office.

Davis was tried in Lafayette County, 70 miles away from Southaven, for his second trial after a judge said he was getting too much publicity in DeSoto County during the first trial.

Prosecutors accused Davis of illegally buying a city-owned vehicle and embezzling money. They said Davis illegally purchased gas for his private vehicle with city pumps and then submitted vouchers to be repaid.

Witnesses took to the stand one by one during the retrial and answered questions about the city's leased SUV.

