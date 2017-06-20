Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis found not guilty during retria - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis found not guilty during retrial

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis was found not guilty on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the city while he was in office.

Davis was tried in Lafayette County, 70 miles away from Southaven, for his second trial after a judge said he was getting too much publicity in DeSoto County during the first trial.

Prosecutors accused Davis of illegally buying a city-owned vehicle and embezzling money. They said Davis illegally purchased gas for his private vehicle with city pumps and then submitted vouchers to be repaid.

Witnesses took to the stand one by one during the retrial and answered questions about the city's leased SUV.

