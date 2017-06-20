Suspect identified in May murder of Air Force veteran

Police named a suspect in the murder of an Air Force veteran at a Memphis IHOP.

Memphis Police Department is searching for Derrick Harris, 61. MPD said he's wanted for the murder of Devin Wilson.

Wilson was an Air Force veteran and father of four. He was shot and killed at a Memphis IHOP when he tried to break up an argument between a man and an IHOP employee.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Harris, contact MPD immediately.

