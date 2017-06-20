LEGO store moves to Collierville

The Memphis shop filled with LEGOs will soon be moving to Collierville.

Bricks and Minifigs spent the last three years on Highway 64 near Lakeland. However, the store's owner said two burglaries and slow business forced him to relocate.

Bricks and Minifigs will celebrate a grand opening at Carriage Crossing Mall on July 1.

