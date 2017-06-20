MPD to have fewer than 1,900 officers by end of 2017

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis was found not guilty on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the cityMore >>
A federal judge has approved a settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the parents of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old who was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri.
A security truck was carjacked from Methodist University Hospital on Union Avenue just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
A 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face while driving his moped.
Despite being hundreds of officers short, Memphis Police Department needs more money from City Council.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.
