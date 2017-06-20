77-year-old duct taped; Boycott to remove Confederate Monuments

Good evening,

Weather Update:

Meteorologist Spencer Denton is tracking Tropical Storm Cindy and what she could mean for the Mid-South this weekend.

What we’re working on:

A 77-year-old victim of an East Memphis home invasion was duct taped during the crime. Tonight at 10, Janice Broach uncovers what was taken and the reason the place this happened is even more shocking.

Community members are working to rally for the removal of Confederate Statues in Memphis. We’ll take you to a meeting to show you the next steps in their fight, tonight at 10.

Top headlines/trending:

Snake slithers from hood as pickup travels down roadway

Student gets UT lecturer fired after quiz answer dispute

FIRST ALERT: Tropical system to bring heavy rain Friday, Saturday

St. Jude solar eclipse glasses can save children and your eyes

Former Southaven mayor Greg Davis found not guilty during retrial

