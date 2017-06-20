1 hospitalized after individuals in 2 cars fired shots at each o - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 hospitalized after individuals in 2 cars fired shots at each other

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person has been hospitalized after individuals in two cars fired shots at each other.

Memphis Police Department responded to shots fired at Vollintine and Bellevue Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officers discovered a 2010 Dodge Caliber at Jackson Avenue, near Olympic, in an empty lot with bullet holes and freshly broken glass.

One person was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

