1 hospitalized after individuals in 2 cars fired shots at each other

One person has been hospitalized after individuals in two cars fired shots at each other.

Memphis Police Department responded to shots fired at Vollintine and Bellevue Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers discovered a 2010 Dodge Caliber at Jackson Avenue, near Olympic, in an empty lot with bullet holes and freshly broken glass.

One person was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.