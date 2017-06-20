Elvis lives through unseen memorabilia

Marking the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death, the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum celebrates the 33 films of Elvis Presley’s movie career through a special exhibit, “The King of the Screen.”

The exhibit features 18 original movie posters and never-before-exhibited movie memorabilia from the collection of Larry and Judy Moss, including pieces from Charro!, Kid Galahad, Viva Las Vegas and more. The boxing gloves worn by in Kid Galahad and the guitar (now autographed) from the scene were Elvis fell into the swimming pool near the conclusion of Viva Las Vegas are just some of the never- before- seen memorabilia included in the exhibit.

Between 1956 and 1972, Elvis had a prolific acting career and had always desired to be a serious actor. However, his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, saw Elvis’s film roles as opportunities to push the singer’s next set of singles. Although Elvis had many critics of his work, none lost money at the box office.

Most, of course, were musicals with non-musicals like Flaming Star and Wild in the Country being rarities and less profitable. Movies like Jailhouse Rock have been credited for paving the way for music videos. Elvis has stated that King Creole was his favorite; Clambake being his least favorite.

The “King of the Screen” exhibit at the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum will run through January 8, 2018, and is included with regular admission to the museum.

