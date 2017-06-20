2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision near Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Melvin Antonio Smith, of Holly Springs, was one of the two individuals killed in the crash.

The collision happened on Highway 4 west, just outside Holly Springs at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The other individual killed has not been identified publicly at this time, pending notification of family.

