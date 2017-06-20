Memphis dancer wins contest, set to perform in front of celebrities

A Mid-South dancer is set to perform in front of celebrities.

Markena Hughes of Memphis won a contest by gospel singer James Fortune.

That contest involved people recording a dance to his new song and posting it using certain hashtags.

"It feels great that I won. I didn't know I was gonna win, it felt great," Hughes said. "I'm just so happy and stuff, it felt amazing. I didn't know he was gonna pick me so it was real amazing."

Hughes will perform the song live with Fortune at his album release concert in Jacksonville, Florida.

You can see Hughes perform locally with her dance squad Saturday from LYE Academy at the Blue Moon Event Center on Mount Moriah.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

