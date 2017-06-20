77-year-old duct taped during home invasion

A 77-year-old woman was duct taped during an East Memphis home invasion.

Memphis Police Department is searching for the man responsible for tying the woman up with duct tape, ransacking her home, and taking off with her car.

The crime has the whole community frightened.

"That's horrible though. 77-year-old lady getting duct taped and robbed," neighbor Harold McCollough said.

McCullough's home backs up to the back side of the gated community in East Memphis where the woman was robbed.

Investigators said it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors said the suspect climbed over a fence on the Park Avenue side of the property.

"That's very shocking and disturbing actually to hear that - that's huge," one neighbor said.

The victim told investigators she woke up when her dog started barking. That's when she heard movement in the house and saw the suspect.

The woman said the suspect forced her to walk through the house as he walked behind her. Then, he tied her arms and legs with duct tape and ransacked the home.

He got away with a flat-screen TV, approximately $750 in cash, and the woman's 4-door 2012 Subaru Outlook.

Later in the day, workers changed the entrance code to the property for extra security.

One neighbor said this is all just too much.

"Makes me scared for my family and other families and I just want to move to the country. I know it's just city life. It's scary," the neighbor said.

Police said the victim had bruising from the duct tape but was not seriously injured.

The Sea Isle Park community held a meeting to talk about raising money to buy several Sky Cop cameras for the areas.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.