Trio of Tigers head to Manning Passing Academy

The Manning Passing Academy is one of the most prestigious offseason camps for college and high school football players in the country, and a trio of Memphis Tigers are invited to take part as staff members.



Tigers Quarterback Riley Ferguson, and Wide Receivers Anthony Miller and Phil Mayhue will work as coaches during the camp, which was started by legendary Ole Miss and NFL Quarterback Archie Manning 22 years ago.

Ferguson is prepping for his senior year at Memphis. He had one of the most productive seasons in Tiger History last year, throwing for almost 3,700 yards and a school-record 32 Touchdowns.

Favorite target Anthony Miller, a former CBHS star, was on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, and is listed as a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports this year.

He's coming off a Tiger record-shattering 95 catches for 1,434 yards. That's better than former U of M star Isaac Bruce, who's a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame.

In Phil Mayhue, the Tigers return a sure handed senior who's consistency will be counted on again this year. He's caught passes in 28 straight games, that's second in school history.

The Manning Passing Academy runs Thursday through Sunday at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.