Confederate fight in Memphis from both sides, Possible solution to Greensward issue, Showers in the forecast, How Tropical Storm Cindy could impact the Mid-South

A Confederate statue fight in Memphis is gaining momentum but not everyone is on board..We have reaction from both sides this morning.

The Overton Park Conservancy says it now has enough money to end parking on the Greensward. We'll tell you what they told Memphis City Council members on how they will put an end to the issue once and for all.

Beauty retailer Sephora has announced plans to open a distribution center in Olive Branch this summer.    We'll tell you about its plan to hire hundreds of people over the next five years.

Tropical Storm Cindy is about to come ashore. We'll be talking about where it's headed and how it could impact the Mid-South this morning.

We also have news from overnight in the Alert Center including updates on a foiled terrorist attack in Brussels, the GOP wins another special election in Georgia and how a new prince in Saudi Arabia could effect the U.S. in the Middle East.

Support growing for removal of Confederate statues, but not everyone agrees
2 people shot in Southwest Memphis
Special glasses to view solar eclipse
GRAPHIC: Dash cam footage of Philando Castile shooting
Sailors' bodies found inside flooded ship
 
Andrew Douglas
  • Photos of 'heartbroken' best man go viral

    When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral. 

  • Man kills his 2 children, then hangs himself

    He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.

