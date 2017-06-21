Local pastors look to bring in 2-year-old's killers peacefully

Local ministers are working together to bring justice to Laylah Washington, the two-year-old who was shot and killed in a suspected road rage.

Memphis Police Department is still looking to talk with the persons of interest seen in a dark four-door sedan seen following the family’s car on Winchester Road.

After retaliation and death threats were made toward the suspects, several local pastors decided to share their contact information, encouraging them to reach out for help, with the promise of a safe passage to jail for those responsible for Laylah’s death.

The pastors will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. You can watch that meeting live on WMCActionNews5.com.

