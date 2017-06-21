Local pastors look to bring in 2-year-old's killers peacefully

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis was found not guilty on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the cityMore >>
Local ministers are working together to bring justice to Laylah Washington, the two-year-old who was shot and killed in a suspected road rage.More >>
Two people were shot in Southwest Memphis on Monday night.More >>
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will impact the Mid-South at the end of the week.More >>
A former high school photographer has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for Internet stalking.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
The dog’s owner, told police he was shopping for about 30 minutes and "didn't want to waste gas" to keep the puppy cool. He was arrested for animal cruelty.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
