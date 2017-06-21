Tropical Storm Cindy will soak Mid-South

Tropical Storm Cindy formed yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico and it continues to strengthen as it moves towards Louisiana and Texas. This tropical storm will affect us in the Mid-South as early as Thursday evening.More >>
Local ministers are working together to bring justice to Laylah Washington, the two-year-old who was shot and killed in a suspected road rage.More >>
Two people were shot in Southwest Memphis on Monday night.More >>
The Manning Passing Academy is one of the most prestigious offseason camps for college and high school football players in the country, and a trio of Memphis Tigers are invited to take part as staff members.More >>
An estimated 100 people are expected to rally for the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis on Tuesday evening.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened slightly as it continues on a trek toward the Louisiana or Texas coast.More >>
The dog’s owner, told police he was shopping for about 30 minutes and "didn't want to waste gas" to keep the puppy cool. He was arrested for animal cruelty.More >>
