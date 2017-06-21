Tropical Storm Cindy will soak Mid-South

Tropical Storm Cindy formed yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico and it continues to strengthen as it moves towards Louisiana and Texas. This tropical storm will affect us in the Mid-South as early as Thursday evening and will stay around most of your Friday.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Cindy is expected to make landfall on the border of Texas and Louisiana as a tropical storm. Heavy rainfall is expected with some places near the coast getting upwards of ten inches of rainfall. Winds will be around 50 mph when it moves onshore.

This tropical system is causing an influx of moisture, increasing clouds in the Mid-South as well as bringing scattered rain chances Thursday evening.

Cindy will move through the south, reaching the southern part of Arkansas by 1 a.m. Friday and will be moving through the Mid-South sometime Friday afternoon. Cindy will be much weaker when it moves into the Mid-South and will be a tropical depression when it reaches Memphis. Winds will be around 20 to 30 mph. The main threat will be heavy rain with some areas receiving 2-5 inches of rainfall. Heavy downpours and flooding will be a concern all day Friday. Due to potentially flooded roads and ponding, driving around the Mid-South could be dangerous on Friday.

This system will move eastward towards Nashville by Saturday morning.

