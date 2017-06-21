ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: TN's new caller ID "spoofing" law

Local ministers are working together to bring justice to Laylah Washington, the two-year-old who was shot and killed in a suspected road rage.More >>
Local ministers are working together to bring justice to Laylah Washington, the two-year-old who was shot and killed in a suspected road rage.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy formed yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico and it continues to strengthen as it moves towards Louisiana and Texas. This tropical storm will affect us in the Mid-South as early as Thursday evening.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy formed yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico and it continues to strengthen as it moves towards Louisiana and Texas. This tropical storm will affect us in the Mid-South as early as Thursday evening.More >>
Two people were shot in Southwest Memphis on Monday night.More >>
Two people were shot in Southwest Memphis on Monday night.More >>
The Manning Passing Academy is one of the most prestigious offseason camps for college and high school football players in the country, and a trio of Memphis Tigers are invited to take part as staff members.More >>
The Manning Passing Academy is one of the most prestigious offseason camps for college and high school football players in the country, and a trio of Memphis Tigers are invited to take part as staff members.More >>
An estimated 100 people are expected to rally for the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis on Tuesday evening.More >>
An estimated 100 people are expected to rally for the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis on Tuesday evening.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Even thoughTropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>