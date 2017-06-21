Memphis Zoo celebrates World Giraffe Day

Memphis Zoo celebrated World Giraffe Day on Wednesday with their giraffes.

Giraffes recently upgraded to vulnerable on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s list of threatened and endangered species.

The reason for giraffe deaths are both expected (illegal hunting, loss of habitat) and unexpected (power lines). Power lines are going up in places giraffes used to run free, leading to a number of deaths.

The zoo held a up close and personal feeding session with the giraffes to raise awareness.

