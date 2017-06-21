MPD: Teen accidentally shoots self at Whitehaven home

A 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a house in Whitehaven on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooing happened just after 12:30 p.m. at a home located on W. Byfield Drive off New Horn Lake Road.

The teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.