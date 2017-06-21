MPD: Teen accidentally shoots self at Whitehaven home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: Teen accidentally shoots self at Whitehaven home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a house in Whitehaven on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooing happened just after 12:30 p.m. at a home located on W. Byfield Drive off New Horn Lake Road.

The teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. His condition has not been released.

