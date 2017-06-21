MPD: Teen accidentally shoots self at Whitehaven home

A 15-year-old accidentally shot himself at a house in Whitehaven on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Zoo celebrated World Giraffe Day on Wednesday with their giraffes.More >>
Local ministers are working together to bring justice to Laylah Washington, the two-year-old who was shot and killed in a suspected road rage.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy formed yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico and it continues to strengthen as it moves towards Louisiana and Texas. This tropical storm will affect us in the Mid-South as early as Thursday evening.More >>
Two people were shot in Southwest Memphis on Monday night.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim’s injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
