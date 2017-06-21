Job fair designed to help felons get on their feet

Felons are getting a chance to land jobs, learn about getting their driver's license reinstated and more.

Perfect Harmony is presenting a community empowerment event at Greater Imani Church The Cathedral of Faith, located at 3824 Austin Peay Highway. The event will take place June 24 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

At the event felons will be able to apply for jobs, learn about coping with child support payments, and figure out how to get their driver's licenses reinstated.

Staff from Shelby County District Attorney's Office will also be at the event helping felons work to get their records expunged.

The goal of the event is to build trust between law enforcement and residents in Shelby County.

Perfect Harmony is a coalition between the Memphis Police Department, organizations, bureaus, individuals, and members of the Shelby County community working together to improve the crime rate in Memphis and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.