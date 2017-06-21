DeSoto County police and fire team up for blood drive

Three DeSoto County police and fire departments are teaming up for one big blood drive at the end of June.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Hernando Police Department, and Hernando Fire Department are hosting the "Battle of the Badges Blood Drive" where anyone can donate blood in honor of a badge of their choice.

The blood drive will take place on Tuesday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are two locations to donate -- the Hernando WalMart and Hernando Fire Station No. 2 on Highway 51.

All donors will be entered to win a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

