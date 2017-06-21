1 killed in Barton Heights double shooting

Memphis police officers are investigating the city's 95th homicide of the year.

A 19-year-old man is dead, and a 14-year-old boy is still at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

For the second time this week, Barton Heights neighbors found a sea of blue flashing lights just outside their home.

“Someone drove by the house and shot, shot it up,” said neighbor Dennis Huff. “Police came out, about three cars came out and picked up some casings in the street, and then this night it happened again.”

Investigators were back out Tuesday night at the same West Dunbar home. A trail of medical supplies now connects the two crime scenes on the block.

One neighbor, who was too afraid to show her face on camera, remembered hearing five shots rattled off outside her home just before 10 p.m.

“All the time! Shots,” she said. “We have shots just about every night over here.”

Now, the teens' blood stains the sidewalk outside her home as a reminder of the tragedy.

It’s a sight Reverend Greg Stokes of Greater Paradise Baptist Church said the city sees too often.

“I mean that could be two, three times a day,” Rev. Stokes said. “Yes, once a week is too often.”

He and other local ministers went Wednesday to the home to offer their condolences to the family and to minister to them. However, nobody answered the door when the ministers arrived.

“We live in such an evil society, and they knock it up to the next level, this is what we get,” Rev. Stokes said.

Police have not released the identity of either of the people shot.

