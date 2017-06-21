5-year-old left in hot van to be honored Friday

A 5-year-old child killed last week after being left in a hot van at a West Memphis daycare will be remembered Friday.

The Crittenden County Child Advocacy Center will raise a flag for Christopher Gardner at the West Memphis Police Department.

Officials said his family and staff from the police department will be in attendance.

Four employees of Ascent Children’s Health Services are charged with manslaughter in Gardner’s death.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.