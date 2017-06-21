St. Jude helps ensure children don't miss milestones

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is nearly complete.

The home is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Rossville, Tennessee. It is approximately 3,000 square feet and features an executive kitchen with a walk-in pantry. It also has an oversized laundry area and a master suite with a salon bath and double walk-in closets.

St. Jude's Dream Home fundraiser is one of the main ways the children's research hospital raises money every year. The fundraiser allows people to reserve $100 raffle tickets that will be drawn to see who wins the home.

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Money raised during the Dream Home fundraiser helps the hospital provide free medical treatment, housing, and more to patients. "More" includes programs that make sure children don't miss those important milestones like Kindergarten graduation.

In 2015, patients and their families gathered together as students celebrating their Kindergarten graduation from St. Jude School.

"We always say in the school program, "As soon as you walk in this door or step in the lobby, you are no longer a patient, you're a student," And that's that," a St. Jude School teacher said.

"After you get that diagnosis of cancer--you think, you know your world is crashing down and the last thing you think about is school," St. Jude parent Amanda said.

Amanda's son was diagnosed with cancer as he was in Kindergarten. He was upset about the prospect of not getting to graduate from Kindergarten with his friends.

St. Jude stepped up and threw the young man a graduation.

"Just to see kids interact like kids…you know there's so many things that go on on a daily basis that take them out of just regular kid moments. When their energy's up, when they feel celebrated, those moments of joy, you know it gets them through the tough days. As parents, that's so important. It's so important that we create as much normal as possible," another St. Jude parent said.

