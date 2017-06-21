EVENT GUIDE: Independence Day in the Mid-South

From barbecue, baseball, and fireworks - July 4 is all about celebration. There are many events throughout the Mid-South that will allow you and your family to enjoy the holiday and celebrate America's freedom.

July 2

Flag City Freedom Celebration

Location: Navy Lake in Millington

The City of Millington and the Naval Base will be hosting the Flag Day Freedom Celebration on July 2.

The event will be at Navy Lake and you will need to bring a cooler for your drinks and a lawn chair or blanket so you can enjoy the fireworks.

Cost: Admission is free. $5 for parking

Levitt Shell Shell concert: Kelsey Waldon

Kentucky singer/songwriter Kelsey Waldon will take the stage at Levitt Shell Sunday, July 2.

Location: Levitt Shell

Time: 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

To learn more, click here.

Memphis Wind Symphony Patriotic Pops

A great performance of patriotic and popular works and music. Guest vocalist Debbie Kines and Dr. Todd Payne will be performing.

Location: First Baptist Church of Memphis, 200 E. Parkway North

Time: 3 - 5 p.m.

Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students. Children under 12 are free.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Location: Playhouse on the Square, 66 South Cooper

Time: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends: Tick, Bernadette, and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They get on an old battered bus (nicknamed Priscilla) and search for love and friendship, but they find more than they ever thought.

Price: Call 901-726-4656 for ticket information

For more information, click here.

July 3

Memphis Redbirds

The Redbirds take to the diamond against New Orleans

Location: Autozone Park

Time: 6:35 p.m.

The ballgame includes the postgame fireworks display.

Cost: $20 Field Box specialty ticket or $23 Dugout specialty ticket which includes a picnic with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, cookies, and Coca-Cola products and bottled water. The picnic runs from when gates open at 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There is also the Independence Day Block Party that will be at the ballpark before the game, including band Memphis Yahoos and $2 beer in the Plaza.

Regular Prices (without specialty tickets) - Dugout $19, Field Box $16, Club $23

For tickets or more information, click here.

Stars and Stripes 5K

The event will feature live music, summertime post-race food, and a picnic setting for post race entertainment.

The race will celebrate the American Red Cross and its Ready Shelby Program and will honor local heroes including military, fire, law enforcement, and first responders.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden

Cost: $25 advance/$30 on race day. For active duty military, police and fire it is $20 in advance and $30 on race day.

Time: 7 p.m.

To register, click here.

July 4

Collierville 32nd Annual Independence Day Celebration

Location: Cox Park, 440 W. Powell Road

Food vendors at 6 p.m.

Entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

This year's event features the theme "Freedom, Family, and Fun" and includes a special salute to veterans and active duty service members.

WMC Action News 5's Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is the special guest MC, with co-guest MC Joyce Peterson Childers

Greentrees: Parade and Picnic

Hosted by Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Memphis

Location: Holmes Park, 2440 Hickory Crest Drive

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The event includes a parade, free BBQ, fire trucks and more. Parade lineup begins at 10:30 on Sunburst. Lunch is at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Memphis Mojo Tour: The Best of Memphis

If you want to enjoy the sights, sounds, and the best Memphis has to offer during the holiday weekend, pick up a ticket to the Memphis MoJo Tours.

The guides on the tour are professional Beale Street musicians who play and sing selections from the Bluff City's rich musical heritage and entertain with comedy, history, and behind-the-scenes stories of your favorite Memphis personalities.

Tour includes stops at Sun Studio, Beale Street, Stax Studio, The Lorraine Motel, Cotton Row, Peabody Hotel, Overton Park, Historic Central Gardens, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and early homes of Elvis, B.B. King, and Johnny Cash.

*Admission to attractions not included on the Memphis MoJo Tour

Price for tour varies, depending on if you want the 90-minute tour or the 3-hour tour (Which includes Sun Studio)

Tours depart from Beale and 2nd Streets

For tickets and more information, click here.

Military Appreciation Day at Memphis Zoo

It's a day set aside to honor and show appreciation to the military service members at the Memphis Zoo. What better way to celebrate than with a day full of fun and animals.

Time: All-day event (regular zoo hours)

Cost: Free for all military members, past and present and for one guest. Parking is also free on that day.

*Must have valid military ID.

*For general admission only and does not include ride tickets or tickets to special exhibits.

For more information, click here.

OXFORD 4th of July events (events for Tuesday, July 4)

7:30 a.m.: “Stars & Stripes on the Square” 5K Classic to benefit the Oxford-Lafayette Humane Society. Click here for more.

8:30 a.m.: Fun Run

9:30 a.m.: LOU 4th of July Children’s Parade on the Square, lineup begins at 9 a.m. by Something Southern. Parade registration, click here.

4 p.m.- Nightfall: Activities in the Grove at Ole Miss

Activities include: Live Music and Food Vendors Vendor Application

Children’s Area, featuring: Petting Zoo, Train Rides, Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Balloon Art

4-5 p.m. – LOU Community Band

5:30-6 p.m. – Inaugural Independence Day Pageant Click here for details

6:30 p.m.: Independence Day Ceremony in the Grove, a moment to reflect on the occasion and honor our local servicemen and women. Parade awards announced.

7 -8:15 p.m.: Music in the Grove

7:30 p.m.: Gates open to the Oxford University Stadium (Swayze Field) for a $2 donation, proceeds going to the 2018 4th of July Celebration. No coolers. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Local films will be shown on the stadium screen prior to fireworks.

9 p.m. (Nightfall): Fireworks Presentation over Oxford-University Stadium-Swayze Field. Fireworks sponsored by Olin-Winchester. The show will be 20 minutes. Please take care to note the perimeter is marked for safety.