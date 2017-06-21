2 indicted in August 2016 heroin overdose death

Two men were indicted for their roles in the drug overdose death of a 28-year-old man in 2016.

Gregory Donta Blockman, 29, and Tommy Armstrong, 48, are being held on $250,000 bonds. They are scheduled to be in court Monday.

Blockman and Armstrong face second-degree murder and drug charges.

On Aug. 14, 2016, Armstrong drove a 28-year-old friend, Christopher Holley, to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital. He told attendants Holley took heroin, but then drove away when the attendants took Holley inside the emergency room for treatment.

Holley was unconscious and soon was pronounced dead. An autopsy report listed the cause of death as acute heroin, cocaine, Fentanyl, and alcohol intoxication.

An investigation showed that Armstrong drove Holley to a house on Marble near Evergreen in North Memphis to meet Blockman and purchase heroin. After Holley bought about $60 worth of heroin, he gave Armstrong a small amount to snort and then used the rest himself.

Armstrong admitted to investigators that he drove Holley to the hospital when he became unconscious and would not wake up.

