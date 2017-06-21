Daycare placed on probation after 5-year-old dies in center’s care

Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.

Arkansas Department of Human Services placed the license of Ascent Child Health Services facility in West Memphis on probationary status for 12 months following the death of a child.

Licensing and Medicaid contract monitoring investigations began last week when 5-year-old Christopher Gardner died after being left in a hot van for more than eight hours.

The department said the facility will remain open but will be “subject to increased monitoring of all aspects of its programs.”

Additionally, DHS is prohibiting Ascent from providing any transportation services in Arkansas, including childcare and Medicaid-related transportation, as of June 30. Ascent notified DHS on Tuesday that it will voluntarily end transportation services at all of its 11 sites across the state.

Four employees from Ascent's location in West Memphis have been charged with manslaughter following the 5-year-old’s death. Each of them admitted they did not follow the facility's protocol. One employee even signed Gardner into class despite her never seeing the child.

