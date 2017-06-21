Daycare placed on probation after 5-year-old dies in center’s care

Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Four people could face charges after a 5-year-old was left inside a hot day care van for hours on Monday.More >>
The community is taking a step to stop senseless violence in the city. On Wednesday, people advocating for change rode around communities in hearses, urging residents all over Memphis to stop the killings.More >>
From barbecue, baseball, and fireworks - the Fourth of July holiday is all about celebration.More >>
The Cooper-Young community is considering a move to become a designated historic district.More >>
Arkansas Department of Human Services placed the license of Ascent Child Health Services facility in West Memphis on probationaryMore >>
It was an exciting day for a young group of high schoolers, who toured WMC Action News 5!More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
